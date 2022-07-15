Noah Wilson-Rich: How city habitats help honeybees to thrive

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Birds and the Bees.

On a rooftop garden in the middle of Manhattan, honeybee colonies are flourishing. Biologist Noah-Wilson Rich explains how collecting data from honeybee hives can help ensure a healthy future for all.

About Noah-Wilson Rich

Noah Wilson-Rich is the co-founder and chief scientific officer of The Best Bee Company.

The company installs and maintains honeybee hives on commercial and residential properties in 13 cities nationwide. Their data-driven approaches are used by other institutions likes MIT, NASA, Harvard University, and National Geographic.

Wilson-Rich got his bachelor's degree in biology from Northeastern University and his Ph.D. in biology from Tufts University. He is the author of The Bee: A Natural History.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Katie Simon and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.