Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WHIL transmitter is off while tower crews work. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Science & Health

E-cigarette company Juul reaches settlement over its marketing of vaping products

By Yuki Noguchi
Published September 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT

E-cigarette company Juul has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with more than 30 states over its marketing of vaping products.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Science & Health
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate