Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.
Commentary
Don Nobles Book Reviews Logo
Don Noble's Book Reviews

The Boomerang

By Don Noble
Published May 5, 2025 at 7:55 AM CDT

This week, Don reviews "The Boomerang: A Thriller" by Robert Bailey.

Just as I was becoming firmly addicted to the flamboyantly flawed lawyer Jason Rich with his highway billboards advising motorists if they have had an accident to “Get Rich” and his Porsche license plate “GETRICH ”—Bailey has published “Boomerang,” a stand-alone. “Boomerang” is 402 pages and I read it in three days. It is, as advertised, a thriller and a page turner and whatever other term you like for a great read.

It begins, quietly enough, on a baseball field in Lick Skillet, Alabama, on July 4, 1994. Two teenage boys, best friends, are discussing their present lives and future plans. They will move to Tuscaloosa to college, then law school, then politics, and Eli James as political advisor will guide Lionel Jefferson Cantrell’s career all the way to the White House where Eli will be Chief of Staff.

And it came to pass. In 2024, drinking a fine bourbon, they toast one another in the Oval Office: “We’ve come a long way from Jackie’s Lounge in Tuscaloosa.” We learn that along the way, there were a lot of tricky semi-ethical maneuvers. Eli and Lionel are not saints. Politics, as Mr. Dooley told us long ago, “ain’t beanbag.”

Lionel is secretly given the cure, codenamed Boomerang, but then Bella, Eli’s daughter, a splendid, vivacious, beautiful teenage dancer and soccer player, is diagnosed as terminal. Eli will do anything to save his daughter, and the action begins. He interrogates lobbyists, especially from pharma, and becomes, as many do, an expert on cancer centers and experimental treatments, and turns up clues: there may be a cure.

With the help of his retired physician father and brilliant detective mother, Eli follows clues leading him to Mobile, Biloxi, Fairhope, and farmers’ markets on the Gulf Coast. He is up against the national security apparatus of the U.S., presented here as immense, murderous, ruthless, but has an extraordinary ally.

Bailey has created a character for the ages: Eli’s wife’s childhood friend, Nester Sanchez, who now runs New Mexico. A kind of Robin Hood, Nester is a hugely wealthy outlaw with an army. He dominates the gangs, the Catholic church, the Indian pueblos, even the drug cartels. BUT crime is down and public safety, housing development, graduation rates are all up.

Finally, it is Nester against the U.S. Army in a startling showdown. If you take this book to the beach for your vacation week, take two. You’ll have this one finished by Wednesday.

Tags
Don Noble's Book Reviews Alabama Public Radio.Don NobleDon Noble Book Reviews
Don Noble
Don Noble , Ph. D. Chapel Hill, Prof of English, Emeritus, taught American literature at UA for 32 years. He has been the host of the APTV literary interview show "Bookmark" since 1988 and has broadcast a weekly book review for APR since November of 2001, so far about 850 reviews. Noble is the editor of four anthologies of Alabama fiction and the winner of the Alabama state prizes for literary scholarship, service to the humanities and the Governor's Arts Award.
See stories by Don Noble