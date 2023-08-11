There are sections of our society that have become parodies of themselves. Once proud, they’re now laughable forms of their former self.

Imagine this: You’re walking through the New Orleans French Quarter. You stop at one of the caricature artists on Jackson Square. You say, “Hey, Mr Caricature artist. I don’t want a picture of me. I want you to draw a picture of, let’s say, today’s country music.” That caricature artist would draw country music exactly as it is today because country music has become a caricature of itself. It would be both a portrait of country music and a caricature at the same time.

The musician’s goal is to find rhymes for the words beer, mud, tire, and truck many multiples of times in just under three minutes. Fishing a few weeks ago, I heard the song “It’s a Bad, Bad Day to Be a Cold, Cold Beer,” over and over again. It was a parody of country music. A caricature of itself. The ghost of Hank Williams has his ghost head in his ghost hands and he’s crying ghost tears.

Another one. Imagine saying “Hey, Mr. Jackson Square caricature artist. How about drawing me a picture of today’s Republican party?” They’d draw the Republican party exactly the way it is right now. The GOP has become a caricature of itself. It would be, again, both a portrait and a caricature at the same time. Once the party of integrity, honesty, and character, it now denies those qualities and, in fact, spoofs them. It’s imaginable that a person could change their favorite color one day. But political party going from railing against liars and the mistreatment of women to saying today, “Ah, well. Maybe that stuff’s not so bad,” a complete reversal. The Democratic party is still vaguely recognizable of what it once was. The Republican party, a parody, a caricature, a spoof. They used to be amateur wrestling. Now, they’re the WWE.

Another one: “Hey, Mr. Jackson Square caricature artist. You smell of strange herbs and your eyes are barely open. Can you see well enough to draw me a caricature of college football?” Folks, I love college football. I can’t wait for it to start up again, but my narrow-eyed caricature artist friend would draw a portrait of college football as it is right now. It’s a caricature and a parody of what it used to be - a spoof. Transfer portals and NIL money have taken their toll. The only ones playing for love of school, sport, and a college degree are the ones who never see the field - the third and fourth stringers. It’s a shame. What purity and innocence it had, if it ever had any, is gone.

After reading this through – maybe one more. Hey, Mr. Caricature artist, draw me a caricature of a bitter, grumpy old man. One who doesn’t like change and lives too much in the past, and please be kind.

I’m Cam Marston, and I’m just Keepin’ it Real.