My wife and I had thought our summer would be quiet and a bit boring. Two of our four children would be living away, and the other two would be at home but either working during the day, away at camp for a few weeks, or playing sports. Plans changed, though, and they’re all back home for the summer. Our house is packed. The roost is full. Our four kids are between the ages of twenty-one and seventeen, and they’re all living at home until the fall when my two college aged children return to campus. In the meantime, we’re all together just like old times except, today, they’re all in the bodies of adults.

Our Costco run Saturday morning was $700. We could easily return tomorrow for another run. The food goes fast. The refrigerator goes from full to empty in just days, and even after packing the fridge, we heard the all-too frequent complaint – “there’s nothing to eat around here.” My wife calmed herself and took my children on a food tour standing in front of the refrigerator with the door open, pointing out the $700 worth of food we had just put in there. Pointing at items and explaining how simple it was to prepare and eat the food.

The trash cans are always loaded, too. Before the house was full, we’d take the trash to the outside cans a couple of times per week at most. Now it can be twice a day. The recycling is always overflowing, too, and needs to be taken outside every few days. We are running the dishwasher every night. It fills up every day, whereas when previously, it was run maybe once per week. The washer and dryer are in constant motion, and I spent ten hours cooking a nine-pound Boston Butt Saturday. Nine pounds of meat would usually last my house a week or so. It was nearly gone by the time dinner was over Saturday night.

Oddly, though, I see my children much less than I thought. Mainly because by the time I’m up and have left for the office, they’re still in bed, and when I get home later in the afternoon, they’re gone to work or with their friends. We hear them at night, though. They each come in and knock on our bedroom door to let us know they’re home.

It’s nice to have the roost full again. I wondered if it would ever happen. It’s easily conceivable that my college aged children could never have returned home ever again, though my friends with older children say that is not likely to happen. “Like it or not, your kids are coming back,” they say, but the thought of my kids not living at home anymore, I don’t know, kinda unsettles me - makes me feel sad. Is that chapter of my life really over? I’m told I’ll miss the shoes all over the floor and the dishes in the sink someday. Maybe I will. Maybe I won’t. However, the Costco runs – I’ll definitely not miss those.

I’m Cam Marston, and I’m just trying to Keep it Real.