My wife and I will be empty nesters in eighteen months. If all goes according to plan, in that time, our youngest of two will graduate and head to college, and if looking back is anything like looking ahead, these next eighteen months will fly by.

If you’re a regular listener, you know that my wife and I have four kids. We purchased this house with a family of six in mind. With only two kids left at home, it’s already a lot of space, and in eighteen months, it will be much larger than we need, so today, just now, in fact, a realtor left. We wanted her to tell us what buying and selling a home looks like today since we’ve not done it in nearly twenty years. What part of our house will new buyers like, and how can we accent it? What parts will buyers not like, and how can we shore them up. We got from her a list of ten documents we need to find that will help in the sale of the house, and we have eighteen months or so to get all this done.

This all stems from my wife and I drawing up a Reverse Bucket List in a Ft Lauderdale hotel room in December. It’s an idea I got from Arthur Brooks’ book called From Strength to Strength. A bucket list is what you want to do and what you want to get that will excite you, that’ll make you happy. A Reverse Bucket List is what you want to get rid of or what you will never do again that will make you happy. At the top of my Reverse Bucket List was yardwork. It also included paying for homeowner’s insurance on rooms and bathrooms and spaces now infrequently used with two children gone. My Reverse Bucket List included clutter and stuff.

My wife and I agreed to the gist of the list, and we agreed we’d begin slowly working through the list. We’ve termed the list and our agreement to work through the Ft Lauderdale Accord. Since then, we’ve referenced how many decisions we need to make jibe with the Ft Lauderdale Accord. The result has been a slow-moving process of beginning to downsize, to throw stuff away, and the most recent aspect of the Ft Lauderdale Accord was today’s meeting with the realtor.

In a very short amount of time, the house downsizing idea has taken hold for me. I walk through the house looking at cabinets and closets and drawers wondering what’s in ‘em and how much of it we can get rid of. Should I put a coat of paint on anything? Should I suck it up and get the yard show-ready and drop sod on the places I know it will eventually die because it’s died four or five times already?

My mind is fixed on what’s next. I’m already gone, and I’m now wondering if staying here another eighteen months is too long. Regardless, my inner knower is erasing all doubt that it’s definitely time to move on.

I’m Cam Marston, and I’m just trying to Keep It Real.