At a dog park, owners can let their pets run and play off-leash in a safe, confined area. Several years ago, the City of Tuscaloosa carved out a five-acre section of Sokol Park to create the Will May Dog Park, named in memory of a boy who loved dogs.

Spending quality time with your dog is one of the pleasures of life, for both of you. And one way to do that is to take a trip with your pet to your local dog park.

Today, once again, the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors presents Bark in the Park 2022 at the Will May Dog Park. This annual family-friendly event raises funds for maintenance and improvements to the park – and there is no admission fee to the event for you or your canine buddy.

There will be live music, a pet parade, a K-9 police dog exhibition, vendors selling all sorts of pet-related items, a pet photo booth, free dog washes, and pet adoption opportunities. Activities for the kids include things like face painting, cookie decorating and ring toss. Food trucks will also be on site, so it might be a fun place to go for lunch!

A few reminders: bring your furry buddy on a leash, and be prepared to pick up after your dog. Do not bring a female dog in heat to the park, an unvaccinated dog, or a dog that is less than four months old – its immune system would not be fully developed. And never leave your dog unattended.

The event will run from ten until two o’clock today. Remember, admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

The weatherman says it’s going to be a beautiful day, so grab a leash and your canine buddy, and head over to the Will May Dog Park, part of Sokol Park on Watermelon Road in Tuscaloosa. The two of you can play and relax and have a great time hanging out together making new friends. If you have never visited this great dog park, you’re in for a real treat today – a fun time, for a good cause, with your best friend – when you’re speaking of pets.

