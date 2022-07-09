Deputy Bodie Grieves His Partner

Deputy Brad Johnson of the Bibb County Alabama Sheriff’s Office worked with his canine partner, Bodie, for seven years. Bodie and Brad were constant companions, on and off duty. It’s common for police canines to live with their human partners; they are together pretty much around the clock. It strengthens the bond between human and animal, and deepens the relationship. Whatever Brad did, he usually had Bodie with him. If Brad was off duty and showed up at a Little League game, Bodie was there too. And all the kids would flock around to talk and pet the dog.

Late last month, Deputy Johnson was shot by a fleeing suspect, along with his human partner, Deputy Chris Poole. Deputy Poole is recovering from his injury. Unfortunately, the bullet that hit Johnson cost him his life – and now his canine partner Bodie is grieving. He has lost his partner, and his best friend.

Bodie is staying with Brad’s family, with people he knows and loves, but what he really wants is to be back on the job, on patrol, working with Deputy Brad Johnson. He just misses his friends. And the one person who could truly comfort him is the one who is gone. Because of his age (nine years old) and because of his long-time bond with Deputy Johnson, Bodie will be retired.

The human officers around Bodie are amazed to see a dog show so much grief, but those of us who have had our own canine buddies are all too aware how separation, loss and major change can affect our furry friends.

If you have a pet who is grieving, there are things you can do to help. Try to maintain as normal a routine as possible, like feeding at the usual time. Encourage the animal to play, take it for a walk, or several walks. And give the pet what we all need in a situation like this – time to grieve.

Consistency, and stability, will help a pet through the grieving process. Remember they have lost a friend, so it may be up to you to be their buddy now, when you’re speaking of pets.

