Mother's Day for Pets?

Tomorrow is the second Sunday in May, the day when we celebrate Mother’s Day. That observance is more than one hundred years old, dating back to a proclamation signed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914. It is a day when we honor our mothers, and recognize and appreciate the hard work and sacrifices they make helping their children grow to be healthy, happy, successful adults.

In the pet world, mothers do much the same thing – they nurse their babies to be healthy and well-behaved. When we separate the puppies and kitties from their animal moms, we step into that “mothering” role. We take over the raising and training of the youngsters, feeding them, housebreaking them and generally teaching them how to be good pets. In a sense, we become “mom” to our four-legged youngsters. The difference, of course, is that – unlike human children - our pets should never go out into the world on their own. They will always be dependent on us to care for them and keep them healthy and safe.

Problems come when some pet owners let their pets breed indiscriminately, so that too many puppies and kitties are born. Sadly, some of those “babies” end up at animal shelters and may be euthanized because there are just too many of them and just not enough homes.

That’s why so many organizations dedicated to helping animals, encourage spaying female pets and neutering male pets. Experts say the spay or neuter surgery can make your pet healthier, and happier, and better behaved. That sounds like a good thing for a “pet mom” to do for her furry “child”.

If you are a pet mom, celebrate Mother’s Day with your four-footed “children”. If you would like to become a pet mom, stop by your local animal shelter or rescue group and adopt your own furry companion. What a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day, when you’re speaking of pets!

__>^..^<__