Whew! It's hot outside!! (Your pet thinks so, too!)

It may be the good old summertime, but when it’s so hot outside, your pet may not think it’s so good. There are some things you can do to help your pet get through the summer heat a little easier.

First, remember never to leave your pet alone in a vehicle, even with the windows open. The air inside becomes super-heated in just a few minutes. Pets don’t sweat, they pant to cool off – but panting extremely hot air can lead to heat stroke very quickly. If it’s too hot for you to sit in the car, it’s too hot for your pet.

If you walk your dog, be careful to avoid areas that may be treated with fertilizers or insecticides. And remember that your pet is barefooted – walking or standing on hot pavement could be painful and even cause blisters on the tender pads of your best friend’s feet.

A dip in a private pool may sound like a great idea and a safe way for you and your pet to stay cool. One concern might be chlorine and other chemicals used to treat the water. Don’t take your pet into a heavily-treated pool. Even in one with a mild amount of chlorine, your pet could get an upset tummy by ingesting enough water. And make sure to rinse your pet when you come out to remove the chemicals from its coat.

Those are a lot of don’ts – now for some do’s: If you want to take your pet for a walk, the best time is early in the morning or close to sunset. Even in the cooler part of the day, take some water along for your pet – it doesn’t have to be expensive bottled water, just something clean and cool. If your pet lives outdoors, make sure it has a shaded, well-ventilated place to rest and access to fresh water. Keep it clean – your veterinarian can recommend the best approach to protect your pet from fleas and ticks in your area. And while you’re talking to your vet, discuss heartworm prevention.

With just a few simple safety measures, the good old summertime can be good for you and your best friend, when you’re speaking of pets.

