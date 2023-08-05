New School Year - Pets Not Included

Most schools in our area are starting back next week. That means changes in our schedules and routines - which can affect our furry friends.

As you pack school supplies for your student, remember that things like markers, pencils, crayons, can cause intestinal problems if your four-footed buddy tries to eat them - so make sure to keep them out of the reach of your pet. And remind your kids not to leave small school items lying around unattended.

While you are packing things, consider items that go into those lunch boxes that may pose a danger for your four-legged family members – items like grapes and raisins, chocolate, any treats sweetened with Xylitol - are all toxic for pets and should not be left anywhere that your pet might snag a deadly treat. Either secure them where your buddy cannot get to them, or don’t bring them into your house.

Your pet may find being home alone during the day to be something of an adjustment after having the family around all summer, with lots of opportunities to play. Help your furry friend get over the loneliness by finding ways to keep it engaged. You might pull the curtain back so your pet can look out the window. Tune in a familiar radio station or TV channel to help your buddy feel less lonely. I have a friend who hides treats around the house, so her cat can hunt and find them. Another friend gives her dog a chew bone so he doesn’t notice so much when she leaves for the day.

Some pets do not adjust well to change in the household routine and may actually suffer from separation anxiety. Ask your veterinarian how you can help your best friend adjust to the change.

And when you do get home at the end of the day, your best friend will be delighted to see you. Remember to set aside a little time to reassure your furry buddy you didn’t forget, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__