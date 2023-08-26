Hot Weather - Last Blast?

Here at the end of August, we’re experiencing the highest daytime temperatures of the year. While the daytime highs are uncomfortable for you, think about your pet – the one wearing the fur coat. Here are a few reminders of things you can do to make these late summer days more tolerable for your four-footed friend.

Start with shade and fresh water. Make sure your pet has a shady place to sit and lie down outdoors, with clean, fresh water available to drink. If you walk your dog, remember your pet is barefoot. Sidewalks and pavement get very hot and could burn the pads on your best friend’s feet, so walk somewhere shady and grassy.

Do not shave your pet, even your dog. That coat of hair actually protects the animal from sunburn, and from overheating. Just brush it daily to remove dead hair and aerate the coat.

While some dogs are good swimmers, others are not. Many have drowned in a neighborhood pool because someone accidentally left the gate open – another good reason not to let your canine buddy run loose in the neighborhood.

Some pets are more susceptible to overheating, especially those with flat faces (like Persian cats, or Pug dogs). Their airways are shorter and reduce their ability to cool off by panting. Keep them cool, maybe even in an air-conditioned area, along with overweight pets, elderly animals and those that have health problems.

Finally, make sure you know the symptoms of overheating in pets – including heavy panting, drooling, mental confusion. If you think your pet is overheated, get it out of the heat, give it cool fresh water to drink and take it to the veterinarian immediately. It could save your best friend’s life.

One last reminder – never leave your pet alone in a parked car. Not only can it kill your pet, it’s illegal in more than thirty states – another good reason to make sure your furry friend stays safe, healthy and happy, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__

