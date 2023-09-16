Stepping Up to Help

I have been an “animal” person probably since birth. My parents both had tender hearts for pets. When I was nine years old my dad took us to his friend’s house to see their litter of puppies. I immediately picked up the runt of the litter and that’s the one we took home. We named him “Scamp” and he was a great pet for our family through elementary school, high school and college.

After I married, we had a neighbor with a litter of kittens; my husband picked one out, then we went back to get her sister. Since then we have had both dogs and cats as pets. I wanted to do more, so I got involved in several animal welfare organizations, working to make life better, and more humane, for so many homeless pets. I learned that no matter how much I am willing to work to help animals, there is no way I can do it all myself. It takes many people who are willing to step up and help.

Right now, Alabama Public Radio is asking you to step up and help with the mission to continue providing the very best in music and information to you, the listener. For over forty years, APR has been serving its listeners, and thousands of people have made contributions to help us continue that mission. Those contributions are the reason Alabama Public Radio is still here, providing the very best in news, music, entertainment, and information from all over the state, across the country and around the world.

If you need a good reason to contribute, how about this one: you’re listening to Alabama Public Radio. I’ve heard that radio is an even more powerful medium than television, because it can reach you wherever you are. If Alabama Public Radio is reaching you, then call 855-353-6644 or go online to APR.org and become a monthly contributing listener. Your contribution will help to ensure that the programs you depend on and enjoy will continue – including this one, when you’re speaking of pets!

__>^..^<__

