Rabies News!

World Rabies Day was observed this week, always on September 28th, the anniversary of the death of Louis Pasteur who invented the first rabies vaccine.

Most of us who have pets get them vaccinated for various threats to their health, the most common one being Rabies. In fact, it’s a law in most states that dogs get an annual rabies vaccination. Many state laws, like those in Alabama, include cats and ferrets.

Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite from a rabid animal. It can take a few weeks, or up to a year, for symptoms appear. One form of rabies causes paralysis in the victim. Another type may cause problems with coordination, and even hydrophobia – fear of water. Both types can cause death. Treatment for humans is usually a series of injections to try to relieve symptoms and stop the infection from killing the victim.

There are very few Americans who die from rabies, mainly because of our access to therapies that can treat the disease very early. Around the world though, tens of thousands of people fall victim to rabies every year.

But this year, there’s big news in the fight against rabies. Researchers have created a “monoclonal antibody” that, when injected into lab mice, successfully protected the mice from rabies virus. That’s a big first step. Scientists will work to create a version for humans, followed by clinical trials. It’s not ready yet, but for the first time there is good news in the battle to stop rabies.

For now, protect your pet and yourself from encounters with wild animals, including raccoons, skunks, possums, bats, and others that can carry the deadly disease. And talk with your veterinarian about keeping your furry friend up to date on its vaccinations.

World Rabies Day should be a reminder that it’s up to us to protect our family members, including the furry four-footed ones, when we’re speaking of pets.

