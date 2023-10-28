Halloween Pet Safety

Imagine you’re a pet, and it’s Halloween. The doorbell keeps ringing and strange and sometimes scary people are coming to the door making noise and asking for treats. Did someone say “treats”? Meanwhile, you’re dressed up in a costume that makes it difficult to see and maybe hard to breathe, with tight straps around your legs that hurt. It’s not much fun for you and for some reason you’re the only one that’s not allowed to have any treats.

A lot of pet owners want their best friends to be part of a holiday that has become extremely popular, second only to Christmas. They may not realize that they are putting their pets in situations that can be frightening, uncomfortable, and sometimes dangerous. Then when the animal becomes upset and reacts – by growling or biting, or even running away – suddenly the family pet becomes a family problem.

If your pet is part of the festivities, keep a close eye on it, and a tight leash. At any sign of agitation or fear, remove your pet from the situation by putting it in a closed room in a quiet part of the house. If you are outdoors with trick-or-treaters with an animal that is upset, go home; a pet that’s over-excited, stressed or afraid can become aggressive or unpredictable, and a danger to itself and others. If you decide to go out and leave your pet at home, make sure it’s confined and safe from pranksters.

And let’s talk about those treats. Most folks know that chocolate can be deadly for pets. Candy and chewing gum sweetened with xylitol can also be toxic for dogs. Even the foil or cellophane wrappers around the candy can cause digestive problems if swallowed. If you suspect your pet has eaten something harmful, call your veterinarian immediately.

There’s really no trick to it – with just a little common sense you can treat yourself and your best friend to a happy and safe Halloween, when you’re speaking of pets.

