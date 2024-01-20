Cold Weather Pet Shelter

This week, the temperatures dipped down to dangerously low levels for some outdoor animals. While the weather forecast for the next few weeks is not so bitterly cold, there are still dangers for pets and other animals who may be struggling out in the elements.

One thing you can do for any outdoor animal is provide shelter that is dry, draft-free, raised up off the ground a few inches, and small enough to conserve the pet’s body heat. A friend cuts a six-inch hole in one side of a styrofoam cooler and tacks a piece of burlap over the hole. She never uses blankets as bedding, because they hold moisture, which may freeze in cold temperatures. She also does not use hay, which is a poor insulator, and can retain moisture and might mold. Instead she uses straw which has a cushioning effect and is more comfortable. My friend also puts out water and food in plastic bowls (not metal bowls, because they can freeze).

Even a house pet may need some extra care, especially a dog that goes outdoors to relieve itself. Go out with your pet – when you get too cold to stay outside, it will be time to bring your furry buddy back in, too. It may be a good idea to wipe down its paws with a damp rag to remove any salt or other chemicals someone may have used to melt the snow and ice on the sidewalk or roadway.

Another common winter risk for our furry friends is antifreeze. Its sweet taste lures pets and other animals, and even children. Many folks don’t realize that antifreeze can be deadly. The ethylene glycol in antifreeze can cause damage to several organs in the body, and even the central nervous system. Handle antifreeze as you would any household chemical - keep it out of reach and wipe up spills. Consider using products made with propylene glycol which is not quite as toxic.

This time of year, when the weather could be uncomfortable – it is up to you to keep your furry family members safe and warm, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__

