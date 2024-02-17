Dry Winter Skin for Pets

Healthy skin is as important for our pets as it is for us humans. It’s the largest organ of the body. It protects the body from disease, conserves water, helps regulate body temperature. Because your pet's skin is usually covered with hair or fur, it may be difficult to detect skin problems which can interfere with the skin's vital functions.

In the winter, the humidity level in our homes may drop, thanks to our heating systems; with less moisture in the air pets who live in the house may have dry skin as a result. You might notice your pet scratching and may see small dandruff-like flakes in its fur. Giving your pet a good brushing will help remove dead skin and loose hair, stimulate the hair follicles in the skin and distribute the natural oils in the coat.

It also helps to have a humidifier, which introduces moisture into the air and helps your pet’s skin stay hydrated. And remember to hydrate your furry friend from the inside by making sure it always has access to clean fresh water. This is especially important if your pet eats dry food.

Feed your pet a wholesome, balanced diet. If your pet’s skin and coat seem dry, ask your veterinarian about supplements, such as Omega fatty acids, which can help your pet’s skin maintain moisture and stay healthy.

While you are talking to your vet, ask if your furry buddy might have any signs of skin problems such as fungal or bacterial infections that may be hidden by the hair or fur, or even allergies to things like dust mites, feathers, wool, or mold. There might be something other than just dry winter skin causing your pet to be uncomfortable and scratching so much. Your vet may prescribe a medication or supplement to help your pet feel better.

Dry skin, and allergies, are common winter problems for our furry friends, but you might be able to do something to help your best friend feel a little better, when you’re speaking of pets.

