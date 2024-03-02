Tomorrow is a holiday (of sorts). It’s “If Pets Had Thumbs” day! It may sound made up, but it is a real day – and a time to consider how things might be different if your pet did have thumbs.

Opposable thumbs are found mostly in humans and primates. Having a thumb makes it possible to grab something with one hand and hold on – or use a tool like a wrench or a screwdriver, or hold a drinking glass or a sandwich. So what would or could a dog or cat do if it had thumbs?

Some folks have suggested that pets could text - but wouldn’t they need to be able to read? I’ve met some pretty smart dogs (and cats) who might understand what you say, but to read words? I’m not so sure about that. So what might a pet really do if it had thumbs?

It might operate the can opener! Some cats love canned cat food. When they’re not opening cans, they could unscrew the lids on jars. Or open the refrigerator - imagine your pet not just having access to the milk jug but screwing off the cap.

Another possibility for a pet with thumbs – unlatch the gate. What dog would want to stay cooped up in the back yard if it could open the gate and run free – that is, until it got picked up by animal control or was hit by a car. Having thumbs would also come in handy for unlocking the door and turning the doorknob – my cat would be roaming the neighborhood if she had the ability to let herself out.

If your pet had thumbs it wouldn’t have to pick up everything with its mouth. It may actually be able to throw its own ball and then chase it. Without thumbs, they need us for that, and a lot of other things.

So, “If Pets Had Thumbs Day” might remind us that being needed helps to make for a strong relationship. It gives us opportunities to bond with our best friends - and keep them safe and healthy. Now that’s something to celebrate, when we’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__

