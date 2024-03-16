Pollen Allergies in Pets

The warmer weather is a nice change, with some of the early blooming plants and trees adding color. You may have noticed they also add pollen. My car seems to be covered in a pale yellow haze. People who have an allergic reaction to pollen are sneezing and wiping their eyes.

Grass and tree pollen can bother your pet, as well, but instead of sneezing your furry buddy might be scratching its shoulder or ear, or biting its paws or rubbing its face against the couch. That’s because an animal’s allergic reaction is more likely to cause its skin to itch and its hair to fall out. We had a cat that pretty much plucked himself bald trying to get some relief. We finally figured out he was having an allergic reaction. Our veterinarian gave the cat an injection to reduce the inflammation in his skin. Then he suggested periodic immersion therapy. That’s vet-talk for rinsing the pet’s body and coat in water to remove the irritants that collect in the fur. In other words, we had to give the cat a bath. He didn’t much enjoy it but he felt better afterward.

Your veterinarian can recommend things you might do to help your pet deal with the discomfort of an allergic reaction. Options include using special shampoos or an anti-itch rinse. There are things you can rub on your pet’s skin that offer short-term relief, but your furry buddy will probably try to lick it off so check with your vet before using it on your pet. Your veterinarian may prescribe Apoquel for your dog, although ask about the possible side effects. Please do not begin medicating your pet without veterinary guidance, as certain over-the-counter products can cause an adverse reaction in a dog or cat.

It is difficult to watch your pet struggling with the discomfort from an allergy. Helping your best friend deal with its allergies or avoid them altogether will make both of you feel better, when you’re speaking of pets.

