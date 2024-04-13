Pet-related Tax Deductions?

This coming Monday is April 15th – TAX DAY! Some folks filed their returns weeks ago, and already have their refunds back. Others of us who have to pay are not in such a hurry to file. So today may find you poring over last year’s records and receipts looking for deductions.

If you made a contribution to Alabama Public Radio during the recent fund drive (and if you can itemize), you’ll be able to count that among your deductions on next year’s tax return. If you didn’t call, well, it’s not too late. You can still contribute.

I think you should be able to deduct certain expenses related to your pet. Inoculations to protect your pet from disease will also help to prevent the spread of that disease – a public service. And the cost of spaying or neutering your pet – if that were deductible, maybe more people would have their pets altered. Then fewer animals would be born into a society that has to spend tax money to operate shelters to house and euthanize unwanted animals.

Even though pet care expenses may not be deductible on your tax return, you can still help pets (and possibly get a tax break at the same time) by making a donation to an animal welfare organization. National groups like the Humane Society of the United States have many programs devoted to the plight of animals in need. You may have seen the American Humane Association’s name listed in the credits of the movie you saw recently – among other things they monitor the use of animals in the motion picture industry to insure humane treatment of those animals.

You may prefer instead to make a donation to a qualified local organization that operates a shelter, or subsidizes neuter-spay programs, or handles pet adoptions. The animals will benefit now from your generosity, and if you can itemize on your tax return you will benefit next April from having another tax deduction, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__