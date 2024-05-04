Pet-safe House Plants

It’s Springtime and beautiful greenery and plants are growing and blooming all around. I admit I am envious of folks with green thumbs who can make anything grow. When I bring home a lush green hanging basket, it seems that in just a short time it begins to look not so full and lush, and definitely in need of some expert care.

When I look at plants, I am also aware that some traditional house plants are not pet-friendly, and because I don’t want to harm my own furry friends, I have to be careful. For example, the beautiful lily plant is very toxic to cats, and may cause kidney damage if even a small amount is ingested.

The Peace Lily and the Schefflera, both popular house plants, contain calcium oxalate crystals, which cause mouth ulcers and digestive irritation for pets who ingest part of the plant.

Tulip bulbs contain toxins that can cause serious problems for your pet, including gastrointestinal issues, and could even affect the central nervous system and the heart. Chrysanthemums contain pyrethrins which are used in insecticides and could produce irritation in a pet’s digestive tract. English Ivy also contains substances that can affect your pet’s gastric system.

Even the Azaleas and Rhododendron in your yard pose danger to your furry friend. They contain toxins which can affect both the digestive tract and the central nervous system, and could ultimately result in coma, and death from heart failure.

There are pet-friendly house plants, like the Boston fern, African violets, orchids, and the spider plant (great for a hanging basket). If you’re not sure, google “pet safe plants” to find greenery that will keep your pet safe while you enjoy bringing a bit of nature indoors, or to have peace of mind when you let your furry buddy out in your yard.

Keeping our four-footed friends safe means we can enjoy their company as long a possible, year-round, when we’re speaking of pets.

