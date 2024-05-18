You may have heard about this year’s “Cicadapocalypse” when TRILLIONS of cicadas will be around this Spring, especially in the central United States. Two different broods of the “crickets” will be emerging from hibernation – one has a 13-year cycle and the other a 17-year cycle, but for the first time in over 200 years, they will be emerging from underground at the same time.

The little critters will be found in maybe a dozen or more states, mostly in the Midwest and Southeast, beginning now and lasting through late June. These are not the annual cicadas we see every year but periodical ones that hibernate underground for years before making their way to the surface. If they emerge in your area, you can expect a noisy Spring.

In addition to the noise issue, there are questions about the effect on our pets. Cicadas don’t have much of a mouth for biting so you and your four-footed buddy will not be bitten or attacked.

More good news - periodical cicadas are not poisonous, so if your dog decides to eat one, it should be okay. However, if your furry friend eats a bunch of them, that could be a problem, as the crickets have an exoskeleton, a hard (crunchy) outer surface that could irritate your pup’s tummy.

The same thing goes for cats, who may be more likely to be entertained by the little critters and want to catch them – and eat them. Especially for a smaller animal like a cat, eating a crunchy, hard-shelled cicada might cause problems in the digestive tract or even be a possible choking hazard, but again they are not poisonous.

The best approach would be to keep your furry friend away from the crickets. If you notice your four-footed buddy has an upset stomach after spending time outdoors, check with your veterinarian. The Cicadapocalypse will last only about six weeks. By then the noise will die down and you and your best friend can once again enjoy the great outdoors, when you’re speaking of pets.

