Working Like A Dog

This past Friday, June 21st, was Take Your Dog to Work Day”. But what if your dog could actually join the workforce?

Have you ever wondered what your furry friend might earn if it had a real job? Well, the folks at "Lord of the Pets” website have some answers that might just surprise you!

"Lord Of The Pets" conducted a fascinating study. They took the 50 most popular dog breeds in the USA, matched their personalities, traits, and pop culture portrayals with human job roles, and then assigned annual salaries using data from sites like Indeed, Glassdoor, and Salary.com. Are you ready for the top earners?

Drumroll, please! The top dog was... the Doberman Pinscher! With its intelligence, assertiveness, and fearlessness, the Doberman is the canine equivalent of a lawyer, raking in a hefty $133,000 a year! Talk about barking up the right tree!

Coming in second was the Pomeranian. These stylish, attention-seeking pups would strut their stuff as fashion models, earning around $110,000 annually. Move over, Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell!

Third place goes to the Beagle. This little detective - always sniffing out clues - would earn $89,000 as a top-notch sleuth. Sherlock Holmes, eat your heart out!

In fourth place, we have the Australian Shepherd. If this pup were an athlete, (think “Arthur The King”) it could make $86,445 a year. Can you imagine the agility competitions!

And rounding out the top five is the Golden Retriever. With its caring and trustworthy nature, it would make a fantastic nurse, pulling in about $86,000 annually. Dr. Golden Retriever, anyone?

You can visit the website "LordofthePets.com" for the full list of dog breeds and their dream jobs. And remember to give your hardworking canine friends an extra treat tonight. They’ve earned it - literally - when we’re speaking of pets!

