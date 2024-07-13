The month of July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month, because this is the time of year when so many pets go missing, and a lot of them end up in animal shelters. But most shelters are already crowded, and lost pets just make that situation worse.

None of us want to be in that situation where our furry buddy is lost and we are anxious to find them and bring them home. So what should you do if your best friend is lost?

Start by looking around your neighborhood and asking your friends and neighbors if they have seen your buddy. Make a flier with your pet’s picture and your contact information, and post it on lamp posts, trees, store windows (ask permission first). And post it on social media. The more people that see it, the more likely you are to find your furry friend.

Check at your local shelter in case your pet was picked up or turned in by a caring human. If you don’t find your pet there, go back a few days later, and then a few days after that, in case your pet is picked up.

You can increase the chances you could be reunited with a lost pet. Make sure your pet is wearing some identification, in the form of a tag on its collar, and also a microchip inserted under its skin that can be read by a scanner. Tags can be lost but most shelters have scanners so if your information is up-to-date in the microchip database, the shelter can let you know they have your furry buddy.

With all this in mind, take steps now to help keep your pet safe. If your buddy is not microchipped, have that done right away. Also take several good up-to-date photos of your pet, in case you need to make flyers or post on social media.

The most important thing you can do is to supervise your furry buddy whenever it is outdoors, even for a short time. It’s worth the extra effort to make sure your best friend stays safe, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__