I checked the extended weather forecast for this coming week; it looks dismal for outdoor activities, with thunderstorms predicted almost every day. Most folks don’t like thunderstorms, but some dogs really hate stormy weather. You might think it’s probably the thunder and lightning that upsets our furry friends, but there may be more to it than just the flashes of light and the noise.

Studies have shown that dogs can sense a storm coming because they can sense the barometric changes and feel the static electricity that comes with a storm. That static electricity might make a dog feel uncomfortable and anxious as it moves through their fur. They may even experience small shocks in their fur as a storm approaches. Feeling unsettled and unsafe, they might search for relief and a secure place to hide.

When I was growing up, we had a small dog that did not like thunderstorms. Scamp would hunker down in the bathroom to wait out the storm. The porcelain walls of the tub helped to block the static electricity. Scientists say dogs often look for places that are smaller and grounded, like bathrooms, basements and small enclosed spaces.

Another way to help your pet during a storm may be to rub dryer sheets on its coat, to reduce the effect of the static electricity. Be sure to use unscented dryer sheets, wiping the fur lightly. You might also try specialized pet products like an anxiety wrap or a doggie jacket. If nothing else helps, ask your veterinarian about anti-anxiety medication for your best friend.

If it’s just the noise and flashes of light that upset your dog, consider ways to distract it, by playing indoor games, or maybe some calming music.

The most important thing is for you, the owner, to stay calm. Let your best friend know you are there, and there’s nothing to fear, whatever storms come your way, when you’re speaking of pets.

