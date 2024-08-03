Back to School - Tough on Pets

Most school systems for elementary and secondary education around here are starting their school year this week. Although the days may be more hectic for you, to your family pet it will probably seem just the opposite. After all, the kids have been around and your pet has had a playmate for most of the summer. Now, your furry buddy has to adjust to a different schedule, one that includes extended periods during the day without all that activity and attention. After school, there will be scheduled activities and homework, so again less time to spend with a furry buddy.

It’s important to consider the effect of the change in your pet’s life and perhaps plan some activities that include your pet. For a dog, it could be going for a walk in the morning and again in the evening – even if it’s only to the bus stop and back. For a cat, it might be extra play time. I know one dog owner who signed up her furry buddy for doggie day care two days a week, just to get him out of the house and let him play.

If your pet is home alone all day, you may want to pull back the curtain on a window so your pet can watch what’s going on in the outside world. Another friend plays soft soothing music for her dog. She says it calms him down.

To help your pet stay safe while you are gone, “pet-proof” your home. Make sure all outside doors and windows are locked. Do not let your buddy have access to cleaning products, or medications while alone in the house. And fill the water bowl before leaving for the day. If you can’t get home until late in the evening, consider calling a friend, neighbor, dog walker or pet sitter to check on your pet and even take it for a short walk.

Finally, when you are home in the evening, or on the weekend, spend some quality time with your furry friend. Extra attention and play time are great ways to reassure your four-legged buddy you still care, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__