Tracking Your Pet

This week our cat Gypsy was in our back yard and decided to “jump the fence” – well, cross the line where the fence used to be. She was gone for hours, I was concerned for her well-being; but finally late in the day as the light was fading, we saw her walking toward the back door. You may have heard my huge sigh of relief.

While she was “gone”, I started researching ways to track your pet. I wondered if we could track her microchip, but that has to be read by a scanner. A tracker emits a signal that can be picked up.

There are two types of pet trackers, those that require a subscription and those that do not. Trackers without a subscription may not have “real-time” tracking or “unlimited distance” tracking.

One is the tracker some of us use for our luggage – the Apple AirTag. It is easy to attach to your pet’s collar or harness and can be tracked using an IPhone. Other tracking chips will allow you to use whatever phone you have, but you must install their app. Some trackers will even monitor your pet’s health and activities.

When choosing a tracker for your pet, there are several factors to consider. One is distance. If you have a pet that tends to wander far afield, you will want a tracker with a longer range.

Another consideration is the battery life. Some trackers have batteries that can last months, while some need to be charged daily. So decide if you want to use it all the time or only on certain occasions or instances, in which case battery life may not matter.

Third, consider the size. Some trackers are larger than others and more suitable for big dogs.

Finally, determine if it is something your pet will wear. Our cat, Gypsy, does not like a collar or harness, so there is really not a good way to attach a tracker to her.

It can be unsettling if your best friend goes missing. Finding your furry buddy quickly and bringing it home safely makes all the difference, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^__

