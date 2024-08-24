If someone says you’re “the cat’s meow”, that’s usually a good thing. It means you are special, or talented. But what about a real cat’s meow – what does it mean?

A cat meows as a way of communicating with humans. Kittens might meow to their mom but grown cats rarely meow to each other. If your cat meows at you, it could mean – well, it could mean a lot of things.

For example, it may be hungry and you haven’t noticed the food bowl is empty. Or – your cat wants your attention, or it’s lonely or bored and wants to play. At other times your cat may be getting too much attention and just wants to relax.

A cat could meow when it is nervous or stressed or even frightened – in which case the meows might become hisses or even growls. If the cat is not neutered or spayed, it may do more than meow – it might yowl. Now there’s a sound that’s hard to ignore. One way to fix that issue is to schedule a trip for your furry buddy to the veterinarian’s office for spay or neuter surgery.

A cat that is afraid might meow loudly, but one that is truly frightened will be quiet and try to hide. A cat that is in pain or feeling sick may meow more than usual, to get your attention. And then there are the Siamese cats – or almost any Oriental breed – they like a good chat with a human. They tend to meow (or talk) a lot and if you talk back it just encourages them to be even more chatty.

If you like a chatty cat, then interact with your furry buddy. If it becomes unpleasant or obnoxious, you may have to consider what you are doing to encourage your feline friend to talk to you. Then you must stop rewarding your kitty’s behavior and ignore it – easier said than done if you have a very vocal cat.

Sometimes it’s good to talk to your pet, but it’s also a good idea to listen to them, when you’re speaking of pets.

