Responsible Dog Ownership Day

Owning a dog can be good for you. Dog owners tend to be more active, more social, and studies show that owning a dog can help you live longer, be healthier and lower your stress level.

Dog owners also have responsibilities to take care of their furry friends. So how can you be a responsible dog owner?

It starts with making sure your furry friend stays healthy. Schedule annual checkups with a local veterinarian, who will advise you about needed vaccinations to protect your dog’s health. Talk to your vet about neuter or spay, to prevent unwanted litters in a female dog, and to help prevent roaming for a male pet.

Buy a good collar (or harness) for your dog, and hang the rabies tag and maybe also an ID tag on it. Have your buddy microchipped and register your name and address and your pet’s information with the chip company. It will help your pet find its way home if the tag is lost or if your pet is stolen.

Choose a good healthy dog food for your friend, one that has the right nutrients, and one that your furry buddy actually likes to eat. And always have clean fresh water available.

Teach your dog some basic commands, like sit and stay and “no”. You might consider signing up for an obedience class where both you and your four-footed friend learn how to communicate. Training your dog can make your life easier, and strengthens the bond between you.

Once your dog has some training, you can go to places like the park where you and your buddy can enjoy time with other owners and pets. The park is a great place not only to get some exercise but to build the bond between you and your four-footed buddy.

Today is Responsible Pet Ownership Day, sponsored by the American Kennel Club to remind dog owners about the rewards and the responsibilities that come with owning a canine buddy. As a dog owner, it’s up to you to make sure your pet is safe, healthy, happy and well-behaved, all great qualities when you’re speaking of pets.

