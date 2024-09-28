Rayne Beau Makes His Way Home

Could your pet travel more than eight hundred miles by itself? A cat from Salinas, California seems to have done just that. In early June, a couple was camping in Yellowstone National Park when their cat Rayne Beau (spooked by a noise) disappeared in the trees. They left out his toys and treats to entice him to come back, but to no avail. When a park employee warned them of a coyote attack on a small dog near their campsite, they finally had to give up and go home, without Rayne Beau.

As they left the park, a double rainbow appeared overhead – they took it as a sign that there was still hope, however small.

One thing the couple did right was to have Rayne Beau microchipped; and they registered the chip and their information with PetWatch. Two months after their cat disappeared, the couple got a message from PetWatch, informing them their cat was at a shelter in Roseville, California. He was surrendered to the shelter by a woman who saw him on the street in Roseville. Even more amazing - the shelter is more than eight hundred miles from Yellowstone National Park, where they had last seen their furry buddy.

How did Rayne Beau travel so far, and how did he end up within 200 miles from home? For now, it’s a mystery. It must have been a hard trip - he lost almost half his original weight of fourteen pounds, down to only eight pounds when he arrived at the shelter.

His owners are thrilled to have Rayne Beau back home, where he is eating and regaining his strength and playing with his sister and littermate. They want to encourage all pet owners to have your furry friends microchipped and make sure to keep your information up-to-date with the chip registry. Without his chip, Rayne Beau would never have found his way home.

This true story is a great reminder to have your best friend microchipped and registered, with your current information – just another way to show you care, when you’re speaking of pets.

