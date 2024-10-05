Pets After Hurricane Helene

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, stories abound of rescue efforts underway to help thousands of people who are without food or water, and who may need medical help. But humans are not the only victims of the deadly storm. Untold numbers of animals who managed to live through Helene are struggling to survive, as well.

Rescue teams in several states are working to help pets who managed to survive the hurricane. Rescuers have gathered up lost pets and taken them – well, they have taken them to shelters.

One problem is that some shelters were so badly damaged they cannot house animals at all. Other shelters are still operational but were not empty, making it difficult to find shelter space for so many pets stranded by the storm. Shelter staff may be faced with very tough decisions, whether to euthanize shelter pets in order to make room for those animals rescued after the storm. All this while dealing with problems of no electricity or even clean water.

What can you do to help? If there is an organization in your area that is working to help pets who survived the hurricane, offer support in the form of financial contributions, or pet food and bottled water. Consider pitching in – they would probably appreciate any hands-on help, whether it’s walking the animals, feeding them, helping with transport, even getting them to the vet for needed treatment.

If you live in an area unaffected by the storms, consider making a contribution to one of the local, state or national organizations working to rescue storm pets. The hope is that many lost pets can eventually find their way home. This is another good reminder to have your own pet microchipped. During the storm a lot of pets lost their collars and ID tags, but a microchip is never lost. And when the electricity is back on, the shelter or a local veterinarian may be able to scan lost storm pets and help them find their way back home – the best outcome when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__