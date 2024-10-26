Halloween Can Be Scary for Pets

At Halloween we hear about ghosts, goblins, witches, superstitions - and many of those superstitions have to do with cats. From the Middle Ages, cats were rumored to be associated with witches. Belief in some superstitions was so strong that we still hear them today. For example, if a black cat crosses your path, you may think it means bad luck. But - in some parts of the world, black cats are considered desirable. In Japan and England, if a black cat comes to live with you, you’ll have good luck. In Scotland, a black cat sitting on your porch brings prosperity.

Whatever color your cat is, Halloween night is probably a good time to keep it indoors. In fact, Halloween is a time when almost any pet will be better off indoors. In addition to the costumed trick-or-treaters who might unintentionally frighten your pet, there could be pranksters who may not be as concerned about your pet’s health and well-being as you are. Due to the recurring mistreatment and abuse reported at this time of year, many animal shelters do not allow black cats to be adopted close to Halloween, while some will not adopt out any cat or dog during this “frightful” celebration.

Pets may not be safe indoors either. For them the hazards can come from the candy, especially chocolate which is poisonous to many animals. Many treats contain chocolate, and xylitol (a sugar substitute used in many treats and foods). Xylitol is hazardous to pets and to some humans. Be aware that xylitol is also known as birch sugar – different name but just as dangerous. Cellophane and foil candy wrappers may also pose a hazard to a pet if swallowed. Make sure the kids know not to share Halloween goodies with pets.

If you think your furry buddy has eaten something harmful, call your veterinarian right away – or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center hotline at 888-426-4435. Be aware that a fee may be charged.

Protecting your furry friend, especially at Halloween, can make the night a lot less “scary” – when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__