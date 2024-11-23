Pilgrim Pets

This coming week our country will celebrate Thanksgiving, a holiday which can be traced back to a harvest feast shared by Native Americans and the Pilgrims more than four hundred years ago. Did pets have any place in the first Thanksgiving?

Some of the Pilgrims on the Mayflower kept journals. In those journals, two dogs were mentioned – an English Spaniel and an English Mastiff. (They may also have had chickens, pigs and goats on board - and cats, not as pets but to control the rat population.)

The pilgrims’ journals also document their early time in this new land, when the dogs were helpful for hunting and for protection. Most experts think more than two dogs were brought over on the Mayflower, as dogs would help to hunt and bring home large game.

The first winter in the new land was devastating as many pilgrims did not survive. Those that did, managed to grow some fruits and vegetables, and had a feast to celebrate their survival and harvest. They invited their native Wampanoag Indian neighbors to join them – and the guests brought five deer for the meal. So venison was definitely on the menu, along with corn and probably seafood! (They were on the coast!)

Today when we think of a Thanksgiving meal, most of us think of turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and green bean casserole, probably a far cry from what was served at the first Thanksgiving. Many of us sit down with family and friends to enjoy a special meal and remember good times - and to make new memories!

On this special holiday, take a few minutes to remember your furry friends, and take care NOT to share much of your holiday food with them, because many of the ingredients can be harmful to our pets – such as onions, raisins, grapes, chocolate - and remember, anything with the artificial sweetener xylitol can kill your pet. Keeping your furry buddy safe on Thanksgiving will help you enjoy many holidays to come, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__