Christmas Decoration Dangers for Pets

Thanksgiving Day is behind us and for many, this is the weekend when we begin decorating for Christmas. Some folks look forward to this while others groan at the thought of all the work that must be done. Here is one thought I hope everyone has - what can I do to make this a safe Christmas for my pet?

Begin with the tree. Do not allow your furry friends to play with or chew on limbs and greenery from the Christmas tree or garland. Greenery, especially pine needles, can cause blockage or damage to a pet’s digestive tract. Even the water in the tree stand could contain chemicals that might make your furry buddy quite ill.

While you are putting up the tree, consider what you can do to prevent it from tipping or falling. When we had an adventurous cat, we put the tree in a corner and tied it to two walls to keep it upright. We also limited the ornaments we hung on the tree to unbreakable ones, to avoid broken bits of glass on the floor that might cause injury to tender paws.

Both cats and dogs have been known to swallow tinsel, which could block an animal’s digestive tract, and possibly require surgery. For the health of your pet and possibly your finances, skip the tinsel.

Other Christmas decorations to avoid might include poinsettia plants which can be poisonous to your pet either in its digestive tract or by contact with its skin, particularly its nose and eyes. Snow globes often contain antifreeze – if one falls and breaks or leaks, it could require emergency veterinary care.

Finally, make sure your pet does not have access to any chocolate. Even in small amounts, it can cause digestive and neurological problems. And if it contains the artificial sweetener Xylitol, it might even be fatal for your furry friend.

Holiday decorations make the season festive – but keeping your pet safe can help make it a happy one when you’re speaking of pets.

