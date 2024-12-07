Pets Are Not Christmas Gifts

Here during the holidays, a lot of us are trying to find just the right gift for a friend or family member. Not surprisingly, I know a lot of folks who like pets, so it’s easy to think maybe my friend or family member might like a pet-related gift.

The calendar for next year with cute dog pictures on each page is just right for my friend that loves dogs. Another friend is partial to Golden Retrievers, so those cute socks with Golden Retriever faces all over them – well, of course she needs another pair of socks! My friend who has a couple of cats will love her new sleep shirt with two cat faces that resemble her feline friends, along with her name and their names on the shirt!

There are so many gift options with pet themes. It may be a figurine of a sleeping cat, or a book about pets. So here’s my suggestion for those of you who are shopping for pet people – it’s really easy. Just buy them pet stuff! You can find all sorts of gifts they might appreciate, and to fit any budget – things like picture frames, t-shirts, sweatshirts, key chains, artwork, jewelry. (Personally, I like Christmas ornaments, to give and to receive.)

You can almost always find something that’s just right for a pet person. And if you have limited funds, you might give a gift certificate that says you will provide pet-sitting services when your pet-owner friend has to be away.

Surprising someone with a gift you know they will like is part of the fun of Christmas. And as I said, it’s pretty easy to find a gift for a pet person. The one Christmas gift you should not give as a surprise is - a pet!

Instead, consider a gift certificate for a pet. Then after the holidays, when there may be more time to spend getting to know a new best friend, you can take the person with you to choose the pet. They get a pet they really want, and if you bring your camera or phone, you get some great first pictures! You and the new pet owner will make memories to share and enjoy for many Christmases to come, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__