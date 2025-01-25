Danger of Raw Pet Food

There is a trend among some pet owners who want to make sure their pet is getting the best diet possible. That trend includes feeding their furry friends raw pet food. They believe raw pet food is more digestible and will offer vital nutrition not available in processed pet foods. There are concerns that processed pet foods have too much starch which is not healthy for pets, and the processing of commercial pet foods removes too many of the vital nutrients needed for strong bones, shiny coats and healthy bodies.

This week it was reported that a dozen domestic cats suffered illness or died as a result of eating raw pet food products which were tainted with bird flu. The deaths occurred in several western states, and investigators are working to determine how the virus found its way into the pet food supply chain.

One strain of bird flu discovered in raw pet food was traced back to a flock of turkeys. The federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is considering increasing testing and even isolation of flocks. There was also a recall of one brand of raw pet food because of concerns over raw milk used in the product.

While it is true that processing food may remove some of the nutrients, not processing it can open the door to the possibility of pathogens like bacteria and even parasites, which can cause illnesses in your furry friend and may even make you sick if you handle the food. The danger is even greater for people with underdeveloped or compromised immune systems.

A number of groups, such as the American Veterinary Medical Association, the American Kennel Club, and even the CDC recommend against feeding pets raw or unprocessed foods. We all love to give our furry friends food that they will enjoy and that will keep them strong and healthy. Before giving your furry buddy any raw foods, ask your veterinarian about the best diet your best friend, when you’re speaking of pets.

