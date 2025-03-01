Figure Skater's Love for His Dog Saves Their Lives

Figure skater Jon Maravilla will turn 20 years old this next week, thanks to his dog. Jon has a Bichon Frisee that often travels with him. But on Wednesday, as he and his pet were scheduled to be on the flight from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington DC with other skaters, parents and coaches, he was told his dog was too large and would not be allowed to board. That surprised Jon, who knew his pet had been allowed on other flights (including the one to Wichita); but during check-in for the flight this week, the airline said his dog was too large for the carrier. So Jon made what turned out to be a life-saving decision for himself and his best friend – he would drive fourteen hours rather than abandon his canine buddy.

The Bichon Frisee is not a large breed. Most are around twelve inches high at the withers (or shoulders) and weigh about 15 pounds – so not a large dog. But it turns out the airline official who would not allow him to board with his dog did the athlete a life-saving favor, keeping him off the doomed flight. And credit to Jon Maravilla who opted to make the long drive - for his best friend.

Traveling with a pet can be a challenge. You must plan ahead, making sure you can find pet-friendly lodging, and bring along bring proper carriers, and documentation showing your buddy has received all necessary vaccinations. Have your pet microchipped, so it can always find its way back to you, even if collars and tags are lost. It helps to make sure your furry buddy will be a good traveler – starting when your pet is young, with short trips. Plan frequent stops to let your best friend relieve itself and stretch its legs. Tranquilizing your buddy is usually not a good idea, as it could slow reaction time and even hinder its ability to breathe.

Jon Maravilla is alive today and will celebrate his birthday next week, thanks to his love for - and commitment to - his best friend and travel companion, when he’s speaking of pets.