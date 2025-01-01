StoryCorps Selma

Tuesdays at 7:45 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. (Seasonal)

StoryCorps: Recording the Lives and Stories of Everyday Americans

StoryCorps is an independent nonprofit project whose mission is to honor and celebrate the lives of everyday Americans by listening to their stories. Episodes show a candid, unscripted conversation between two people about what's really important in life: love, loss, family, friendship... and everything else in between.

Since 2003, StoryCorps has built the largest collection of human voices ever archived, including conversations from Alabama. Those recordings are kept at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

StoryCorps recently traveled to Selma to record, preserve, and share conversations from the community. The excerpts below were selected and produced by Alabama Public Radio. Stories previously shared in Mobile can be found here.

Local support for StoryCorps

Presenting Sponsor: Alabama Heritage Magazine

Additional Sponsors: Alabama Humanities Alliance and Regions Bank