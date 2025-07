Back in April, the Alabama Manufacturing Madness competition named Boeing’s PAC-3 Patriot missile “seeker system” the winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Alabama” contest. It’s possible someone in the White House heard about it. Donald Trump says he’s working on a plan to send Patriot Missiles, possibly purchased by NATO countries, to Ukraine to fend off missile attacks from Russia. This could mean extra business for Boeing in Huntsville.