Related Program: 
Keepin' It Real

Cam Marston on Software & Maps

By 1 minute ago

On our first episode of "Keepin' It Real," Cam Marston discusses how software and maps can help cultivate teamwork...

Tags: 
Software & maps
cultivating teamwork
generational insights
Cam Marston
keepin' it real
alabama public radio
demographic trends
Research
understanding the changing world
commentary