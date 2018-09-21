Related Program: Keepin' It Real Cam Marston on Software & Maps By Brittany Young • 1 minute ago Related Program: Keepin' It Real TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 2:22 Cam Marston's Weekly Commentary... On our first episode of "Keepin' It Real," Cam Marston discusses how software and maps can help cultivate teamwork... Tags: Software & mapscultivating teamworkgenerational insightsCam Marstonkeepin' it realalabama public radiodemographic trendsResearchunderstanding the changing worldcommentaryTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.