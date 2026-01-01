2026 Holiday Programs Schedule
Your 2026 Holiday Soundtrack is here! Celebrate the season with Alabama Public Radio! From December 18 through New Year’s Day, we’re bringing you a specially curated lineup of seasonal music, timeless holiday storytelling, and festive cheer to soundtrack your celebrations. Whether you’re wrapping gifts, traveling to see family, or cozying up by the fire, tune in and celebrate the season with us!
Check our schedule page for changes or additions to the holiday programming specials, http://apr.org/schedule