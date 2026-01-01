Alabama Public Radio is made possible by YOU!

From great music to breaking news, Alabamians rely on Alabama Public Radio. Public Radio makes a difference in peoples' lives by informing, educating, and inspiring those who listen. With the support of our listeners, we can put the world within everyone's reach through news, information, and the arts - revealing our world and sharing ideas. APR depends on you to make this great programming possible.

Contributions from individuals and corporate underwriting provide the largest and most reliable source of revenue for APR. By becoming a member today, you help APR continue to produce the quality programming on which you have come to rely.

There are many ways to support Alabama Public Radio:



Pledge Support — Your gift is tax-deductible. Donate through your credit card, debit card, Venmo, PayPal, Google Pay and Apple Pay. Note that Apple Pay will only appear on an Apple device: iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Monthly Contributing Listener — You can change, increase, decrease or stop your contribution at any time by managing your preferences on-line at the Member Portal.

UA Employee Payroll Deduction — As part of setting up your payroll deduction of Alabama Public Radio, you will use a pull-down menu to identify the Site and Fund. For APR the site is "Communication" and the fund is "WUAL Gift Fund" as shown below. When you open this form UA Payroll Deduction, it will open in a new tab in your browser.

Other ways to donate:



If you want to send a check, please make the check payable to "Alabama Public Radio." You can mail the check to:

Alabama Public Radio

Bryant-Denny Stadium Gate 4

Box 870370

920 Paul Bryant Drive

Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0150

If you have questions or would like more information about your membership or gift to Alabama Public Radio, please contact us at 205.348.6644 or email us at membership@apr.org.

Underwriting is also available on Alabama Public Radio. For questions and more information, email us at underwriting@apr.org.