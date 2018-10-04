Russian Cyber Unit Accused Of Attacking OPCW Chemical Weapons Watchdog

Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, used a trunkful of electronics to attack the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons earlier this year, Dutch officials said on Thursday.

Dutch authorities escorted four Russian intelligence officers out of the country hours after the car they had rented was found parked near the OPCW's building in The Hague, its trunk full of gear for hacking WiFi networks. A large antenna was sitting on top of the equipment, which was on and running, using a battery that had been placed in the trunk.

The four officers had entered the Netherlands on diplomatic passports, according to the Dutch defense ministry, which said the British intelligence service had worked with it to disrupt the operation.

The U.S. will announce indictments against several Russian intelligence officers on Thursday, the ministry said. The Justice Department is reportedly preparing to release information about its own operation around 9:30 a.m. ET.

A group of Dutch and British officials laid out the charges against the GRU on Thursday, listing the group's attempts to steal information, disrupt or otherwise influence a number of high-profile targets, from the Democratic National Committee to the World Anti-Doping Agency. Also affected: Russia's central bank and two Russian media outlets.

Noting that it's not normal procedure for governments to publicly announce the work of intelligence services, the Dutch Defense Ministry said it had made the decision to go public to make it harder for the GRU to operate on an international level.

The attack on the OPCW took place in April – at the same time the organization was working to analyze the Novichok attack on Sergei Skripal in England, the officials said. At the time, the group was also poised to study a chemical weapons attack in Syria, the officials said.

"This was not an isolated act," British Ambassador Peter Wilson to the Netherlands said at a briefing about the espionage on Thursday. "The unit involved, known in the Russian military as Unit 26165, has sent officers around the world to conduct brazen close-access cyber operations."

Citing the OPCW's mission of combating some of the world's most horrible weapons, Wilson said Russia's attack reflects "complete disregard for this vital mission."

Britain says Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, attacked a wide range of civilian and political targets in what it calls a "flagrant violation of international law."

A laptop that was confiscated from the officers held a trove of information about their past activities, including a record of connecting to a WiFi network at a hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, in September of 2016, as the World Anti-Doping Agency was holding a conference at the hotel. A laptop was compromised, and the APT 28 malware infection that resulted spread widely, eventually compromising the IP addresses of the International Olympic Committee, Wilson said.

And in a chilling note, one of the officers, Wilson added, had "also conducted malign activity in Malaysia," in an operation that targeted the inquiry into Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, the airliner that crashed in eastern Ukraine after being hit by a missile. Hours earlier, it had taken off from Amsterdam.

Both the Netherlands and Australia say Russia is to blame for the deaths of the nearly 300 people who were aboard MH17. Wilson said that the operation in Malaysia targeted the police as well as the attorney general's office.

