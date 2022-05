Founder of the band Wilco, Jeff Tweedy. He also sings, writes songs, plays guitar and banjo. Wilco began as an alternative country band, but has recently left that sound behind. Their new recording is Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. The documentary film I Am Trying to Break Your Heart follows the band thru the troubled recording of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. This interview first aired on May 2, 2002.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air