Neal Gabler, Inside Walt Disney

Fresh Air
Published October 30, 2006 at 10:00 AM CST
Cover

For his new book, Walt Disney: The Triumph of American Imagination, entertainment expert Neal Gabler was given complete access to the Disney archives. His biography begins when Disney was just a glimmer of an idea, and ends at the entrance to the Walt Disney mausoleum.

Gabler is also the author of An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood, and Winchell: Gossip, Power and the Culture of Celebrity. Gabler is a senior fellow at the Norman Lear Center for the Study of Entertainment and Society in the Annenberg School for Communications at the University of Southern California.

