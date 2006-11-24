Digital Media Center
The 'Uncommon Sound' of Left-Handed Guitarists

Published November 24, 2006 at 11:01 PM CST

It's been said that right-handed people live years longer than left-handed people. So when it comes to the "live-fast, die-young" luminaries of rock 'n' roll, it's not surprising that some of the great guitar players of all time are left-handed.

From Jimi Hendrix to Dick Dale, southpaw strummers are celebrated in John Engel's two-volume book set, Uncommon Sound: The Left-Handed Guitar Players that Changed Music.

Engel talks with Scott Simon about the legacy of left-handed players.

