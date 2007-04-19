Joe Boyd: Producing Greatness

As the producer (and sometimes manager) of many of the 1960s' most influential folk and psychedelic artists, Joe Boyd has left an indelible mark on the history of popular music during his four-decade career.

Born in Boston, Boyd grew up in New Jersey and later graduated from Harvard in 1964. After graduation, he relocated to London and began working as a production and tour manager, traveling with the likes of Muddy Waters, Coleman Hawkins, Stan Getz and others. Boyd would go on to produce records from Pink Floyd, Nick Drake and The Incredible String Band, as well as Fairport Convention and countless others. He eventually founded the Hannibal label, which released records by Richard Thompson and many others.

Few people are more qualified than Boyd to discuss music in the 1960s, which is just what he's done in his new book, White Bicycles: Making Music in the 1960s. More a memoir than a history lesson, the fresh, engaging book unfolds in a leisurely fashion, detailing important events such as Bob Dylan's legendary 1965 appearance at the Newport Folk Festival.

