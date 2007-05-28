Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Memorial Day Means It's Grilling Time!

Published May 28, 2007 at 11:57 AM CDT

Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer. It's time to get out your white clothes, unfurl the flag and break out the grill. The authors of Extreme Barbecue: Smokin' Rigs and 100 Real Good Recipes get us fired up for the grilling season.

Guests:

Lisa Lednicer and Dan Huntley, authors of Extreme Barbecue: Smokin' Rigs and 100 Real Good Recipes

Jimmy Hagood, founder and owner of Food for the Southern Soul in Charleston, S.C.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate