Memorial Day Means It's Grilling Time!
Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer. It's time to get out your white clothes, unfurl the flag and break out the grill. The authors of Extreme Barbecue: Smokin' Rigs and 100 Real Good Recipes get us fired up for the grilling season.
Guests:
Lisa Lednicer and Dan Huntley, authors of Extreme Barbecue: Smokin' Rigs and 100 Real Good Recipes
Jimmy Hagood, founder and owner of Food for the Southern Soul in Charleston, S.C.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.