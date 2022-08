Iraq now has a unique distinction of being the leading nation of suicide attacks in the world. The country saw 514 suicide bombings between March 2003 and August 2006.

Writer Mohammed Hafez studied suicide bombing in Iraq, and talks with Deborah Amos about his new book Suicide Bombers in Iraq: The Strategy and Ideology of Martyrdom.

