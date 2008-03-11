Twins: Double the Pleasure, Double the Fun?

Having one baby is exciting enough. But throw in another at the same time, and you have twins.

Mocha Mom Jolene Ivey, a mother of five, is joined by broadcast journalist Tracey Neale, who recently adopted twins, and twin expert Pat Malmstrom to discuss caring for multiples. Malstrom, co-author of The Art of Parenting Twins: The Unique Joys and Challenges of Raising Twins and Other Multiples, also gives tips on how moms can focus on getting much needed rest.

